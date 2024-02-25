‘Modern Family’ cast tease Sofia Vergara about ‘Griselda’ at SAGs 2024

The cast of Modern Family reunited at the 30th annual SAG Awards on Saturday, and they seized the opportunity to tease Sofia Vergara about her new show Griselda.

Presenting the award for best comedy ensemble, Vergara, 51, stood front and center in a red gown, arm-in-arm with her on-screen family Ed O’Neal, 77, Ty Burrell, 56, Julie Bowen, 53, Eric Stonestreet, 52, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 48.

Taking in the cheers from the crowd, Burrell, who played the loveable Phil Dunphy on the hit sitcom, asked his former castmates if they “ever miss this.”

However, Vergara (Gloria Pritchett) took the opportunity to plug in her new crime drama, in which she plays the titular Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

“Yeah, my new show Griselda, it’s also… a month already for number one – in 90 countries!”

But before she could go on, Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) interjected and told Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) to “pay up.”

“I told you she’d mention it in the first 10 seconds,” Stonestreet quipped.

Also read: Sofia Vergara wanted 'Griselda' role to make people 'forget Gloria Pritchett'



However, Vergara got back at the pair just moments later, using the same quip when Ferguson started rambling about theater.

The group then brushed past the moment and proceeded to present the award to the stars of The Bear.