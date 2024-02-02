Sofia Vergara wanted ‘Griselda’ role to make people ‘forget Gloria Pritchett’

Sofia Vergara portrays infamous Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series

Sofia Vergara wanted to shed her image as Modern Family’s bombshell Gloria Pritchett.

With her new role as Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series, Griselda, Vergara told People Magazine she was on a mission to make people see her in a new light.

“I had to change the way I walked [and] I talked,” the 51-year-old actress reflected.

“I didn’t want it to look like Gloria Pritchett with a fake nose. I wanted people to forget about Gloria – that was the main thing,” she admitted.

As such, the four-time Emmy nominee revealed that she spent “three hours a day in hair and makeup” to completely transform her appearance.

Reflecting on the reception to the show, the Colombian-American actress noted that she’s “really proud of it.”

“The people that have watched it now have been so responsive and they’ve been telling me how much they love it. It’s really exciting to see how the people are reacting to it,” she said.

Last week, Vergara had a viral reaction to Kelly Clarkson calling her Griselda transformation “slight” and subtle – telling her to shut up on her talkshow the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“What! Are you crazy?” Vergara interrupted Clarkson. “No, Kelly, it was hours! Don’t be jealous! It was a wig! Shut up!” she exclaimed.