Cancer diagnosis: King Charles inspires millions including THIS mega star

'It's what a modern King should be doing and I'm sure it will save millions of lives,' star said

Duran Duran bassist Andy Taylor commends King Charles for publicly sharing his cancer diagnosis, noting that the Royal's candor has the potential to save countless lives.

Andy, who is currently battling stage four prostate cancer and undergoing advanced treatment, acknowledges that he has surpassed the initial five-year life expectancy he was given post-diagnosis, attributing his extended lifespan to advancements in medical science.

Turning 63 on Friday, Andy reflects on this milestone as his first birthday beyond the initial prognosis.

He believes that King Charles will also benefit from similar medical advancements and asserts that the Royal's openness about his condition will serve as an inspiration for others, especially men, to follow suit.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: 'There are some amazing treatments for all sorts of cancers which couldn't be done a few years ago so I imagine he'll get the best of the best, as he should do.

Read More: Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist got five extra years after cancer because of THIS

'But the strength of what the King did was that if he can be humble and talk about it, then that will encourage others to do so, particularly men.

'You can talk nonsense down the pub after a few pints, but you won't talk about your health together? That has always baffled me.

'So for the most famous man on the planet to open up, which would have been absolutely huge for him, it was bold. It was King-like.

'It's what a modern King should be doing and I'm sure it will save millions of lives.

'Once you start talking about it then you find the generosity, care and hope from other people.'

Read More: King Charles ‘preparing sweet surprise’ for well wishers



Andy, was one of the original members of Eighties band Duran Duran alongside singer Simon Le Bon.

Duran Duran, was born in Birmingham, rose to stardom in the 1980s thanks to songs like Rio, Girls On Film, Hungry Like The Wolf, and Ordinary World.

The band's classic lineup has not performed together since 2006; the LA performance was intended to serve as a reunion for them.

At the time, Taylor admitted he was "massively disappointed" to have to cancel the event due to being too sick. "A few days before, I couldn't really stand up and play," he said.