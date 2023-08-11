Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist got five extra years after cancer because of THIS

File Footage

Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist got five more years because of “nuclear medicine.”



Andy Taylor, the original guitarist for Duran Duran, said that a cutting-edge medication for his severe prostate cancer had given him an additional "five years" of life.

Taylor had a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis eight years ago, but he didn't disclose it until 2022.

After going public, a doctor contacted him and offered him "a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, which is targeted so it only sees cancer cells," he stated.

"It can't see healthy cells," the 62-year-old said. "It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it's effectively done is extend my life for five years."

Prior to that, he claimed, his health had been declining and he had been on "the blacklist".

In a letter read by his former bandmates before their induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles in November, the musician announced his illness.

Duran Duran, who was born in Birmingham, rose to stardom in the 1980s thanks to songs like Rio, Girls On Film, Hungry Like The Wolf, and Ordinary World.

The band's classic lineup has not performed together since 2006; the LA performance was intended to serve as a reunion for them.

At the time, Taylor admitted he was "massively disappointed" to have to cancel the event due to being too sick. "A few days before, I couldn't really stand up and play," he said.