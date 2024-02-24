Strictly dancer Amy Dowden expresses ‘gratitude’ for cancer-free life

Amy pledges to use her platform to raise awareness about cancer

Strictly star sensation Amy Dowden shares uplifting news on Instagram, declaring herself cancer-free after battling breast cancer diagnosed in May 2023.

The dancer, 33,despite not receiving the official all-clear for another five years and continuing treatment, the 33-year-old dancer expresses profound gratitude to her loved ones for their unwavering support during what she describes as her "toughest year."

Posting a joyful photo, she celebrates the absence of disease, a milestone she once only dreamed of achieving.

While acknowledging the ongoing need for monthly injections and regular check-ups, Amy acknowledges the toll chemotherapy and the past year have taken on her both physically and mentally, signaling her intent to take time for healing and recovery in the coming months.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of her journey, she pledges to use her platform to raise awareness about cancer and embraces the future with renewed vigor and appreciation for life.

Amy's announcement prompts an outpouring of well-wishes from her celebrity peers, echoing sentiments of support and admiration for her resilience.