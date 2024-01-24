Amy Dowden shares good news amid breast cancer battle

It comes after Amy admitted she felt 'bitter' seeing other people's 2023 highlights on New Year's Eve

Amy Dowden shares her positive progress as her hair begins to regrow following chemotherapy during her breast cancer battle.

The 33-year-old Strictly professional provided an Instagram update on Wednesday after a brief hiatus from social media.

Expressing happiness about her regrowing hair, she acknowledged the ongoing adjustment to a new pace of life this year, taking some days away after additional hospital tests.

Having completed her last round of chemotherapy eleven weeks ago since being diagnosed with breast cancer in May of the previous year, Amy posted new photos and videos, breaking her online silence.

She proudly displayed her new hair growth, along with her eyebrows and lashes from various angles, expressing gratitude to fans for their ongoing support.

She told them in a first post: 'Hey hey, thank you for all the lovely messages the last few weeks. Sorry for being a little silent here. I needed a little time and space.

'I'm still missing and craving what I should be doing but starting to accept I need to be patient. After a crazy week of hospital tests and apts last week Ben and I then went away for a few days and it's exactly what we both needed.

'Hope 2024 has been treating you all well. Once again thanks for all the love and of course I need to remind you, have you checked yourself yet this year? If not get checking.'

Amy then showed off her hair regrowth from different angles and said: 'Also so grateful for the hair growth so far. My eye lashes and brows are back and the hair is growing.

'This is for anyone going through treatment. 'Remember like I keep telling myself this too shall pass. This is 11 weeks since my last chemo.

'To now... can't believe it. The re growth felt so slow but looking back it's unreal and it's helping me feel more positive.'

It comes after Amy admitted she felt 'bitter' seeing other people's 2023 highlights on New Year's Eve amid her breast cancer battle.