King Charles shares meaningful message after William's stand against Harry

King Charles shares big statement to mark the second anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war

King Charles III, who's fighting cancer, has made a big statement about "true valour" of the people in the face of "indescribable aggression" as he marked the second anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war.

The 75-year-old shared a very meaningful message about resistance and courage to support the Ukrainian people "at this time of such great suffering and need".

The royal family's social media accounts shared the King's statement on Saturday amid reports of Prince William's alleged plea to his dad to stop Harry's possible return to the royal family.

The King, in his message, also praised the efforts of the UK and its allies in supporting them at their difficult time.

He said: "The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year. Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely."

"Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelensky and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.

"I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers."

King Charles words also seem to fit to the situation within the royal family as they are facing health and trust crisis at the time, but showing resilience and unity amid all claims and allegations against them.

It comes amid reports that future king William is strictly against the idea of Harry resuming his royal duties to help King Charles as he recovers from cancer as Prince William does not want "a glamorous, unstable brother around even temporarily."