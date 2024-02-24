Meghan Markle’s ‘verdict’ on Prince Harry’s US citizenship laid bare

Prince Harry may have been mulling over becoming a US citizen but Meghan Markle has already given her verdict on the matter.

Moreover, the former Suits actress is not going to let anything jeopardise their renewed brand name, even if it means Harry’s US citizenship, journalist Lee Cohen told OK! Magazine.

“I think that Harry will likely never pursue U.S. citizenship. Even though he expressed in the Good Morning America interview that this thought has crossed his mind,” he told the outlet.

Read More: Prince Harry may burn ‘final bridge’ to royals if rift worsens

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly launched their new website, Sussex.com, which refers to them with their royal titles.

“Meghan was U.S.-born and able to accept her title through marriage, but the title conflict arises if one elects to go through the process of US citizenship application,” he explained.

“Why would he jeopardise the only status? None of that makes Harry and his wife relevant and interesting. I don’t think that Meghan will let him do that, in case it affects her own status.”

In order to become a U.S. citizen, the Duke of Sussex would have to renounce his titles per ‘Renunciation of Title or Order of Nobility’ policy of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face 'sleepless nights' amid complex US visa court case

The U.S. Oath of Allegiance states that “any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position.”