Prince Harry may burn ‘final bridge’ to royals if rift worsens

Prince Harry ‘mulling over’ last connection to royal family

Prince Harry broke his silence for the first time about his US visa as he got candid in a brief documentary-style interview with Good Morning America two days ago.

The Duke of Sussex, who moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, revealed that he has “considered” becoming an American citizen but it is “certainly not something that is a high priority” for him at the moment.

While Harry may have humoured the possibility of having an American passport it may not be as easy, especially given the scandal surrounding his current US visa.

Moreover, the royal may have to completely shun his royal titles completely to become a citizen.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notes a policy on their site called “Renunciation of Title or Order of Nobility” that may require Harry to renounce the Duke of Sussex title, via Page Six.

“Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position,” per the policy, listed under “Oath of Allegiance” to the United States.

Prince Harry has been embroiled in a royal rift with his father King Charles and brother Prince William for years. However, things appeared hopeful after Harry dashed to see his cancer-stricken father earlier this month.

However, there is still simmering tension in the family. In the GMA interview, Harry also was hesitant to say he “feels” American, explaining, “I don’t know how I feel.”

If things to escalate to the point where Harry does accept the US citizenship, it would seemingly be the last bridge he burns in his royal feud, sources have suggested.