Cancer-stricken King Charles reacts to public support in new video

King Charles is finding comfort in to the outpouring of love and support from the Britons in the wake of his cancer treatment.



The 75-year-old monarch’s diagnosis with cancer was unveiled to public earlier this month, prompting speculations about the future of monarchy due to his ill-health.

In a video posted on the royal family’s official social media accounts on Friday, the King could be seen going through a wide range of Get Well cards and letters to lift up his spirits.

Since his cancer diagnosis, the Correspondent Team at Buckingham Palace have received over 7,000 letter and cards from across the world and the King is sent a selection in his daily red box of paperwork, as per the video.

“Many share their own experience with cancer,” the text on the clip read. “Others offer good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery.”

It also relayed a direct message from Charles, which read: “Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement”.

The King has been flying back and forth from Clarence House and Sandringham estate to receive treatment for his cancer while minimizing royal duties.

He held his first face-to-face meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak earlier this week, where he affirmed the public support during this tough time has “reduced me to tears”.