King Charles cancer type revealed by palace spy?

King Charles' cancer type has allegedly been revealed

King Charles’ cancer type has allegedly been revealed by a palace spy in a recent conversation with National Enquirer.

The 75-year-old monarch is understood to be battling pancreatic cancer.

The detail was revealed as a courtier dished on Queen Camilla’s reaction to Prince Harry’s unexpected return to the UK to inquire after his cancer-stricken father.

According to the tip, the Queen Consort was “furious” at the duke for apparently “using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt”.

The palace aide claimed that she “blames” her husband’s “pancreatic cancer” on “the humiliation, stress and chaos of Harry and Meghan quitting their royal duties, heaping dirt on the family and keeping [their kids] Archie and Lilibet from their grandfather.”

Charles’ cancer was first discovered while undergoing corrective procedure for enlarged prostrate last month.

Buckingham Palace shortly announced the diagnosis, noting it is not related to the prostrate. They also steered clear of further delving on the details, including the form of cancer and the stage of illness.

He recently took his first face-to-face meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak after the doctors advised the King to postpone public-facing duties in the wake of his ongoing treatment.