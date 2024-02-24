Taylor Swift turns another Travis Kelce friend into SWIFTIE

Travis Kelce's best friend Ross Travis praises Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s best friend has admitted the player’s romance with Taylor Swift to be “amazing.”

The NFL player, 34 was there at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Sydney on Friday, and he brought his best friend Ross Travis along with him.

The show surely got the best of Kelce’s friend.

Travis couldn’t resist but take to his Instagram stories to praise the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's girlfriend, 34, after the nearly four-hour event.

“I understand now…” Kelce’s friend wrote over a photo featuring his outfit, especially his shoes. “That. Was. Amazing.”

Kelce’s 31-year-old friend also shared a video of himself doing Swift’s signature heart hand pose while the popstar performed Shake It Off.

bosstravis43/Instagram

Travis and Kelce, whose friendship started while playing for the same team, the Kansas City Chiefs, matched their colourful outfits for the occasion.

Travis donned an orange-and-yellow crocheted set while Kelce styled a patterned blue ensemble.

Travis and Swift have become good friends and were spotted sitting together at Kelce’s football games despite the player not being a fan of Swift’s music, at least until now.