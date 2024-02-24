Taylor Swift recreates her viral concert moment with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift just recreated a viral moment between her Travis Kelce from the first Eras Tour concert he attended as her boyfriend.
After wrapping up her show in Sydney, Australia on Friday, the international popstar ran to her NFL beau and planted a kiss on him.
In a clip circulating online, the Super Bowl champ can be seen waiting patiently for Swift as she rushed into his arms and passionately kissed him before they headed backstage together.
Kelce had arrived at the Accor Stadium earlier that night to support Swift’s first Eras Tour show in Sydney.
He received a warm welcome by Swifties as he walked through the crowd, comprising 81,000 fans, and towards his VIP tent.
Also read: Taylor Swift fans welcome Travis Kelce as he arrives at ‘Eras Tour’ Sydney show
Other clips from the night show Kelce dancing and singing to Swift’s song throughout the night.
Their post-concert kiss was the second time they put on such a display.
The first time was back in November when the Chiefs tight end attended an Eras Tour show in Argentina.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal titles and duties in 2020
Gwen Stefani admits that she can’t bring herself to listen to her songs from her days with band No Doubt
The Duke of Sussex previously expressed his desire to re-visit his ailing father
Cillian Murphy injured himself because of a gift given by his co-star Emily Blunt
Meghan Markle looks every inch the Hollywood star during latest outing
Emily Blunt shares her views on being nominated at this age