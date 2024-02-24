Taylor Swift recreates her viral concert moment with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift at her ‘Eras Tour’ show in Sydney on Friday

Taylor Swift just recreated a viral moment between her Travis Kelce from the first Eras Tour concert he attended as her boyfriend.

After wrapping up her show in Sydney, Australia on Friday, the international popstar ran to her NFL beau and planted a kiss on him.

In a clip circulating online, the Super Bowl champ can be seen waiting patiently for Swift as she rushed into his arms and passionately kissed him before they headed backstage together.

Kelce had arrived at the Accor Stadium earlier that night to support Swift’s first Eras Tour show in Sydney.

He received a warm welcome by Swifties as he walked through the crowd, comprising 81,000 fans, and towards his VIP tent.

Other clips from the night show Kelce dancing and singing to Swift’s song throughout the night.

Their post-concert kiss was the second time they put on such a display.

The first time was back in November when the Chiefs tight end attended an Eras Tour show in Argentina.