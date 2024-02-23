Taylor Swift fans welcome Travis Kelce as he arrives at ‘Eras Tour’ Sydney show

Travis Kelce received a warm welcome by a stadium full of Taylor Swift fans as he arrived at her first Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia.

The NFL star was spotted walking through the crowd, comprising 81,000 Swifties, at the Accor Stadium towards his usual VIP tent on Friday.

In a fan video posted to X (formerly Twitter) Kelce could be seen waving back to cheering fans, even clapping with them.

The Super Bowl champ wore ocean blue patterned t-shirt and matching shorts for the highly-anticipated concert, completing the casual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

He arrived in Sydney a day prior on Thursday, where first spent some quality time with his international pop sensation girlfriend at the zoo.



Later that night, he was spotted enjoying the city view from Swift’s suite.

Meanwhile, the multi-Grammy-winner faced some setbacks getting her show on the road due to a thunderstorm.

After waiting out the storm, Swift took the stage a little after 7:50 p.m. local time.

Once the concert started, Travis could be seen dancing and singing from his tent as Swift performed.