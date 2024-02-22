Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘zoo date’ in Sydney, Australia

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a break from their eventful last few weeks for some leisurely sight-seeing in Down Under.
After the three-time Super Bowl champ touched down in Sydney, Australia on Thursday morning, he tagged along with his 14-time Grammy-winning girlfriend to visit the zoo.
In video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News, the lovebirds were seen holding hands as they got up close and personal with Australian wildlife during a private tour of the park.
They even hand-fed some of the kangaroos and met koalas during their wholesome day out.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker was dressed in a red top paired with denim miniskirt and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Kelce was wearing a navy T-shirt, red shorts that featured a pattern, and white sneakers. He also added a while baseball cap to finish off his look.
Swift is set to perform Accor Stadium for three nights. On Wednesday, she went to visit the venue to conduct a sound check before visiting the zoo with members of her Eras Tour crew later in the day.
