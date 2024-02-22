 
Thursday February 22, 2024
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘zoo date’ in Sydney, Australia

Travis Kelce touched down in Australia as Taylor Swift gears up for her Sydney Eras Tour shows

By Nola Miller
February 22, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a break from their eventful last few weeks for some leisurely sight-seeing in Down Under.

After the three-time Super Bowl champ touched down in Sydney, Australia on Thursday morning, he tagged along with his 14-time Grammy-winning girlfriend to visit the zoo.

In video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News, the lovebirds were seen holding hands as they got up close and personal with Australian wildlife during a private tour of the park.

They even hand-fed some of the kangaroos and met koalas during their wholesome day out.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was dressed in a red top paired with denim miniskirt and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Kelce was wearing a navy T-shirt, red shorts that featured a pattern, and white sneakers. He also added a while baseball cap to finish off his look.

Swift is set to perform Accor Stadium for three nights. On Wednesday, she went to visit the venue to conduct a sound check before visiting the zoo with members of her Eras Tour crew later in the day.