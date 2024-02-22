Travis Kelce welcomed by Taylor Swift to luxury hotel room as romance heats up

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ready to begin a new chapter of life

Travis Kelce, who was expected to join his stylish girlfriend Taylor Swift on the next leg of her massive Eras World Tour, has finally found a place in the singer's luxury hotel room as their romance heats up.

The two celebrity stars are said to be ready to begin a new chapter of their life in Australia.

Kelce, American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was seen enjoying the view in Taylor Swift's £13k-a-night hotel room as he raised her heartbeats by reuniting with her to support the singer's Australian tour.



The 34-year-old athlete touched down in Sydney on Thursday morning after taking a private jet from Hawaii to spend time with the singing sensation as the NFL football season finished earlier this month.

The aerial footage showed Travis disembarking the swish jet - which seats 17 passengers - shortly after, while looking at his phone and carrying his bags. Several vehicles were parked next to the private jet ready to escort Travis and his best pal, fellow tight end Ross Travis, as the duo climbed into one of the chauffeured cars with bags in their hands.



Earlier in the day, Travis' best pal and fellow tight end Ross Travis had shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the plane getting ready to land in Sydney, and simply captioned it: "Down Under."

In photos, Travis is seen wearing a casual look of dark green jacket and baseball cap. He was seen settling into Taylor’s lavish presidential villa at the five-star Crown Sydney, as he stood by the floor-to-ceiling windows and took in the astonishing view of Sydney Harbour.

Taylor’s temporary residence at the exclusive hotel is spread over two floors, and features a living area, kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room, as well as a dining room, while the second floor boasts a main bedroom with ensuite facilities, a second large bedroom and a private fitness suite with infrared sauna.

Travis Kelce's arrival sent Swifties wild as rumours begin to swirl about the legitimacy of their relationship.

