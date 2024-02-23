Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make final decision on royal titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide on their royal titles

Meghan Markle, who's said to be planning to return to the UK, is reportedly not receptive to the idea of Prince Harry dropping his royal title amid mounting pressure from royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked outrage last week after unveiling a revamped website using their regal titles, promising to bring more personal updates about their activities on Sussex.com (formerly archewell.com).

US journalist Lee Cohen claimed the couple will not be dumping their titles anytime soon.

Cohen told GB News: "Meghan was US born and able to accept her title through marriage, but the title conflict arises if one elects to go through the process of US citizenship application.

"I don’t think that Meghan will let him do that in case it affects her own status."



The Sussex have seemingly shunned all the criticism and backlash as they keep doing what is right for them.



"Harry does miss being a working royal – being a royal is the only thing he is trained to do. He knows that to retain his value and the interest of the world he is better off not being a retired royal so offering to come back to help out at least reminds the world who and what he is," Royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Mirror.



However, the King is facing massive calls and mounting pressure to stop Harry using royal title for his and Meghan's personal gains. The Duke has been accused of "being manipulated by his wife". Some slam him as less "intelligent than the Duchess".



Angela Levin dubbed the couple "pathetic" for using the royal coat of arms. "They are cashing in on their royal connections that they say they hate so much," she told The Sun.