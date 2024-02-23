Dolly Parton gives approval to Beyonce’s new country album: ‘Big fan’

Dolly Parton approves of Beyoncé's new venture into country music.
As Beyoncé's track Texas Hold 'Em from her upcoming album Act II hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart, she got the stamp of approval from the Queen of Country herself.
"I'm a big fan of Beyoncéand very excited that she's done a country album," Parton wrote to her Instagram stories.
She continued, "So congratulations on your billboard Hot Country number one single."
"Can't wait to hear the full album!" she concluded.
Parton's words come just two weeks after Queen Bey revealed that her new album, set to release on March 29, will be country-themed.
She also teased the album with two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.
Also read: Beyoncé unveils new country album, releases two new singles
She made the announcement during a surprise Super Bowl LVII ad.
The album is the second iteration in a three-part act which began with Renaissance. It also marks the first time Beyoncé has ever produced a full country album.
Despite some critics, it appears that Parton not only approves but is looking forward to Beyoncé exploring this new genre.
