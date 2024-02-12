Beyonce unveils new country album, releases two new singles

Beyoncé surprised her fans as she announced new music during Super Bowl LVIII.

The Break My Soul singer revealed that the “act ii” of her 2022 album, Renaissance, will be dropping on March 29.

Bey took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video clip that showed a car driving through the Texas’ rural countryside.

A group of men gather and seemingly look at the sky, as her new song begins playing in the background. “This ain’t Texas. Ain’t no hold ‘em. So lay our cards down, down, down, down,” the lyrics go.

Different from her usual R&B sound, the singer appeared to have delved into country music for the part two of her hit album.

With another post on IG, Beyonce announced that she has dropped two new singles from her forthcoming album.

She shared the title covers of the songs and captioned it, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES out now.”

For Texas Hold ‘Em, Beyonce is dressed as a sultry country showgirl with her cowboy hat. And for 16 Cartridges, she appears in a black and white photo, wearing her cowboy attire.

The announcement comes after Beyoncé teased new music during a surprise Super Bowl ad.