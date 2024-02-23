Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'at odds' over duke's sweet offer to King Charles

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again of different views regarding the duke’s offer to King Charles about his return to royal duties.



According to reports, Harry is willing to contribute to royal duties as King Charles continues to get treatment for his cancer and Kate Middleton stays put to recover from her abdominal surgery.



However, the Duchess of Sussex is understood to be “absolutely against” returning to the UK and make amends with her in-laws.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed, “There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility” as he addressed the pair’s potential return to the royal fold.

The Spare author extended an olive branch to his family in a recent interview with Good Morning America, only days after his brief visit to his cancer-stricken father in London.

Quinn interpreted as Harry’s longing of royal perks as opposed to his boring life in California. "Harry does miss being a working royal – being a royal is the only thing he is trained to do and he is getting very bored in California,” the author explained.

“He knows that to retain his value and the interest of the world he is better off not being a retired royal so offering to come back to help out at least reminds the world who and what he is,” he added.