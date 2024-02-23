Netflix reveals binge later, binge now with March's epic lineup

Hold onto your remote controls, Netflix fans, because March 2024 is shaping up to be a month of epic entertainment. From sci-fi epics to returning favourites, the streaming giant is pulling out all the stops with a diverse lineup catering to every taste.
Below, discover everything that will be available on Netflix in the month of March, including a new Shirley Chisholm biopic and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.
March 1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Furies
Maamla Legal Hai
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
March 3
The Netflix Slam
March 4
Hot Wheels Let’s Race
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
Supersex
March 7
The Gentlemen
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
The Signal
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4
Damsel
March 9
Queen of Tears
March 11
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3
March 12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Trevino: Simple Man
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
Bandits
March 14
24 Hours with Gaspar
Art of Love
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
March 15
Chicken Nugget
Irish Wish
Iron Reign
Murder Mubarak
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (new episode)
Young Royals Forever
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
Forever Queens: Season 2
Physical: 100: Season 2
March 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
3 Body Problem
March 22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
The Casangrandes Movie
El Paseo 7
On The Line
Shirley
March 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
March 26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27
The Believers
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure
Rest In Peace
Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29
The Beautiful Game
Heart of the Hunter
Is It Cake?: Season 3
The Wages of Fear
March 30
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
