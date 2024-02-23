Netflix reveals binge later, binge now with March's epic lineup

Hold onto your remote controls, Netflix fans, because March 2024 is shaping up to be a month of epic entertainment. From sci-fi epics to returning favourites, the streaming giant is pulling out all the stops with a diverse lineup catering to every taste.

Below, discover everything that will be available on Netflix in the month of March, including a new Shirley Chisholm biopic and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Supersex

March 7

The Gentlemen

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Trevino: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

Bandits

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (new episode)

Young Royals Forever

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Casangrandes Movie

El Paseo 7

On The Line

Shirley

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure

Rest In Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

The Beautiful Game

Heart of the Hunter

Is It Cake?: Season 3

The Wages of Fear

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2