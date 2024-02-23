 
Netflix reveals binge later, binge now with March's epic lineup

Netflix's March lineup is filled with amazing shows

By Nola Miller
February 23, 2024

Netflix reveals binge later, binge now with March's epic lineup

Hold onto your remote controls, Netflix fans, because March 2024 is shaping up to be a month of epic entertainment. From sci-fi epics to returning favourites, the streaming giant is pulling out all the stops with a diverse lineup catering to every taste.

Below, discover everything that will be available on Netflix in the month of March, including a new Shirley Chisholm biopic and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Supersex

March 7

The Gentlemen

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Trevino: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

Bandits

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (new episode)

Young Royals Forever

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Casangrandes Movie

El Paseo 7

On The Line

Shirley

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure

Rest In Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

The Beautiful Game

Heart of the Hunter

Is It Cake?: Season 3

The Wages of Fear

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2