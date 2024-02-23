BTS continues to break records with 'Dynamite' hitting 1.8 billion views

BTS crossed 1.8 billion views on Dynamite official music video on YouTube

BTS notched another milestone with Dynamite as the music video became the fastest K-pop group visuals to amass a whopping 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

With the 2020 smash, hitting 1.8 billion views on Friday, Dynamite has become the first Korean boy group music video to clinch the feast.

BTS’s Dynamite set the benchmark high following its release on August 21, 2020.

It took the seven-member boy band three years and six months to reach this breakthrough, surpassing the record of BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, which took the girl group three and seven months.

Just as the song crossed significant numbers, BTS’s fanatics, widely known as Army, rallied to the comments section of Dynamite song’s official video on YouTube to express their excitement.

One fan raved the Army, "ARMY DID IT AGAIN! Army I’m so proud of you, the legendary fandom of legendary group. When BTS are in the military army’s letting them shine and be on the top of charts and breaking records."

"This is not a song this is masterpiece," another fan noted.

Additionally, the fandom aims to go for two billion views before the BTS reunion following their mandatory military services in 2025.