Eva Mendes unveils debut children's book 'Desi, Mami, And The Never-Ending Worries'

Eva Mendes Dives into Authorship with 'Desi, Mami, And The Never-Ending Worries' Inspired by Motherhood"

Eva Mendes took to her Instagram account on Thursday to announce her forthcoming children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

The 49-year-old shared the cover art, crafted by Abbey Bryant, depicting a tender moment between a mother and child.

Scheduled for release on September 17, Mendes expressed excitement about the project, describing it as a "true labor of love" in the caption accompanying a rare flashback photo featuring her with one of her daughters, alongside partner Ryan Gosling.

The book's narrative follows a young girl confronting her fears of monsters under the bed, ultimately finding courage with the support of her mother.



She's known for her role in The Other Guys, recently shared that her experiences as a mother to her two daughters served as the main inspiration behind her upcoming book.

Speaking to People magazine, Mendes described Desi, Mami as a heartfelt tribute not only to her own children but to kids everywhere.

Drawing parallels between her own household and the narrative of the book, she emphasized the importance of addressing and managing worries and anxieties.

Expressing her particular enthusiasm for the book's availability in both English and Spanish, highlighting her desire to reach a diverse audience.