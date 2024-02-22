‘Peaky Blinders’ Arthur actor Paul Anderson looks sickly in recent outing

Paul Anderson played the oldest Shelby brother Arthur Shelby on ‘Peaky Blinders’

Paul Anderson is getting back into the swing of things.

Less than a month after the Peaky Blinders star appeared in court for drug charges, he was spotted going about his day, picking up a pastry from a bakery in London on Wednesday.

But in photographs, obtained by the Daily Mail, Anderson appeared worlds away from his mob something character.

For starters, he was sporting a cream fleece over a leopard print hoodie as he munched on his freshly-bought treat while walking along the rainy, wet pavements.

But what was shocking was his sickly appearance, heavy wrinkles weighing down his sunken-in face. He also wore a worried expression.

The source claimed that Anderson’s recent conviction will “create huge problems… to have a Peaky Blinders film without such a pivotal character.”

In January, Anderson plead guilty to possession of various drugs, including crack cocaine, amphetamines, and some prescription substances.

Police also found a pipe in the car where Anderson was caught, in the company of a friend and a 17-month-old baby.

He had spent a day at a pub in Hampstead, and was reported by the owner after he had smelled fumes coming out of the bathroom.

When law enforcement arrived, Anderson was reportedly heavily “intoxicated.”