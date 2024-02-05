Cillian Murphy fuels Peaky Blinders movie rumours with creator Steven Knight

Steven Knight has previously confirmed that he finished working on a mystery script

Is Peaky Blinders finally getting a movie?

Amid heightened anticipation amongst fans, Cillian Murphy recently had a rather clandestine meeting with the show’s creator Steven Knight, intensifying speculations about the actor reprising his role as Thomas Shelby.

A source spilled to The Mirror that Murphy, 46, recently met up with Knight, 64, at The French House pub in Soho, London.

The source added, 'His meeting with Steven last week makes a return look all the more likely. They sat for over an hour together and were deep in conversation. So for Peaky fans, there's hope he will be back.'

The rendezvous follows Knight's revelation that he recently finished crafting a script, raising fans hopes that the Shelbys could be hitting the big screen.

The Oppenheimer star portrayed crime boss Thomas Shelby in the hit crime drama that concluded in 2022.

Previously, the Batman alum confessed to the Radio Times, “That's probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!”

He went on to say, “I would love to do a movie if there's more story to tell. I'll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that.”

Fresh from his accolades during the awards season for portraying physicist Robert Oppenheimer, Murphy might be gearing up for a Peaky Blinders revival.