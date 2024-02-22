Emma Stone addresses backlash for making Taylor Swift joke at Golden Globes

Emma Stone, who has been longtime pals with Taylor Swift, seemingly had to face the wrath of Swifties after she made a joke about the singer during the Golden Globes.



In an interview with Variety alongside Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone, 35, was asked about the comments she made backstage after she won best actress in a musical or comedy for the movie.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Stone told the outlet, “because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”

She then pointed to herself and added, “What a dope.”

The 2023 Golden Globes, which were held earlier in January 2024, saw the Anti-Hero musician cheering on her Stone enthusiastically when she won the honour for Poor Things.

At a backstage press conference that night, when Stone was asked how she felt about Swift reacting to her win.

Read More: Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s ‘When Emma Falls in Love’ speculations

“What an asshole, am I right?” Stone said in her usual deadpan humour. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a--hole.”

Stone won the award for playing Bella Baxter in the quirky comedy, while Swift was at the Golden Globes as a nominee.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was up for cinematic and box office achievement, which ultimately went to Barbie.

Swift and Stone have been friends since 2008, when they met at the Young Hollywood Awards.