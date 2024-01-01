Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s ‘When Emma Falls in Love’ speculations

Emma Stone reacts to Taylor Swift's When Emma Falls in Love song speculation

Emma Stone has recently shared her reaction to Taylor Swift’s track, which fans believed was for the actress.



During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show aired on December 31, the Poor Things actress responded, “You have to ask Taylor.”

This isn’t the first time the Curse actress, who’s a longtime friend of Taylor, had been asked about the song, When Emma falls in Love.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2023, Emma was reserved to give her opinion about Taylor’s song.

Since the song released in July 2023, fans speculated that the lyrics might be related to the actress’ former partner Andrew Garfield or Kieran Culkin.

Although it’s not clear that the track is dedicated to Emma, Taylor and the La La Land actress kept a close bond after meeting for the first time in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards.

Emma told Graham, “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Help actress revealed that she’s been to three of Taylor’s Eras Tour stops “so far,” and even watched the concert in Phoenix, Arizona.

Emma mentioned, “What was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one,”

“It was a bunch of lovely things all come together, and it was incredible to see,” she added.