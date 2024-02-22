‘Can I Tell you a Secret?': Discover horrors of cyberstalking in season 1

File footage

Can I Tell You a Secret? season one is set to be aired on Netflix in 2024.



The first season of the docuseries has two episodes.

The plot has been described on the video streaming platform as, "Three women's lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they're only a fraction of his many victims."

Can I Tell You Secret? is not just a fictional piece but the real story of a cyberstalker, Matthew Hardy, who terrorised multiple women over the years.

The two-part documentary focuses on three young women Hardy targeted: Abby, Zoe and Lia.

They started receiving messages from Hardy, who hid behind a female identity.

He would often bait for their attention by telling them 'can I tell you a secret?', hence the series title.

However, within a few exchanges, suspicion was sowed among Lia and others, leading to an investigation of the sender's profile and ending in refraining from contact.

That is when the harassment commenced, using fake profiles and explicit content spreading among women’s friends, family and boyfriends.

The first part of season one will portray the onset of the horrors of cyberstalking, meanwhile, part two behold the intricate tapestry of suspense, complex characters, and enough twists to leave you on the edge of your seat until the very end.