Kanye West celebrates as daughter North breaks Billboard record

North West wrote and rapped in ‘Vultures’ soundtrack ‘Talking’

Kanye West is a proud father.

The legendary rapper took to his Instagram Wednesday to celebrate his daughter North breaking the record for being the youngest artist ever to top the Billboard 100 Charts.

The doting father reposted a black-and-white photo of North – baring a striking resemblance to her iconic father – with the text “North West earns her first-ever entry to the Hot 100 this week with TALKING”

“She becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart, at age 10,” the post further revealed.



North – who Kanye shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – was featured on Kanye’s new album collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign entitled Vultures.



The young star famously penned and rapped the words, “It’s your bestie/ Miss, miss Westie/ Don’t trynna test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me/ Bless me.”

In December, North debuted her song during Kanye’s listening party, with fans calling her the Princess of Rap.