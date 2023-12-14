North West hailed as ‘Princess of Rap’ in debut on Kanye West's new album Vultures

North West took the stage in an all-black outfit to perform for the audience

Fans are praising North West as the 'princess of rap' after she showcased her new song during her father Kanye West's album listening party in Miami on Monday.

The 10-year-old daughter of the rapper, 46, and Kim Kardashian, 43, enthusiastically lip-synced her verse in the song You Don't Want (North Interlude), part of Kanye's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

North, exhibiting a striking resemblance to her renowned father, confidently took the stage in an all-black outfit to perform for the audience.

She mimed along to the verse: 'I love it here. We're going to take over the year. It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me', while Ye looked on proudly.

Fans took to X - formerly known as Twitter - after the clip began to circulate on social media, with some hailing Kanye's daughter as a 'musical genius'.

Tweets included: 'north west rap way better than me and I'm honestly not mad' and 'North West the new queen of rap I fear…'

'North west is the REAL princess of rap' and 'North West rap like Adonis'.