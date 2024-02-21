Travis Kelce makes special effort for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reportedly jetted off to Sydney, Australia to join Taylor Swift amid her Eras Tour.

As reported by TMZ, the NFL athlete boarded a private jet on Wednesday in order to mark his appearance at the global music icon's first Eras Tour show in Sydney.

Swift and Kelce, who have been romantically involved with each other since September 2023, often publicly support each other on their big days.

Recently, the lovebirds made it to the headlines with their PDA-filled celebrations after the NFL star's team won the 2024 Super Bowl Championship.

Earlier, a source told OK! magazine that "Swift and Kelce are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."

An insider claimed that the popular sports personality sees Swift as his 'future wife.'

The report further claimed that the musician is 'in the clouds' with her beau, and she will say 'yes to Kelce without a second thought.'