Gareth Edwards tapped to direct new 'Jurrasic World' film: report

Gareth Edwards replaces David Leitch as director of new 'Jurrasic World' film

The upcoming installment of the Jurrasic World franchise landed itself a new director after Bullet Train filmmaker David Leitch was axed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is now in talks with Gareth Edwards to direct the upcoming fictional film, which is slated to release on July 2, 2025.

Edwards have previously directed similiar films, such as Monster and its subsequent studio debut, Godzilla, Star Wars film Rogue One, and most recently sci-fi thriller, The Creator.

The 48-year-old filmmaker will work with the script of David Koepp, who also wrote the screenplay for the original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

The new installment of Jurrasic World is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

Leitch was first hired to direct the project, however, he apparently pushed back against the lack of creative freedom on the film, which came at the cost of his exit.

According to the outlet, the producers wanted to “weild a stronger hand” after the lukewarm reception of last installment in the franchise titled, Jurassic World: Dominion.