New 'Jurassic World' film stomps into theaters in 2025

Universal Pictures has announced a brand new installment in the roaringly successful Jurassic World franchise, scheduled to hit theaters on July 2nd, 2025. While details are still under wraps, here's what we know so far:



The untitled film will reportedly feature a new director at the helm, with David Leitch in talks to take the reins.

However, to ensure that the Jurassic spirit remains intact, the legendary David Koepp, who penned the screenplay for the original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is confirmed to write the script.

Whether Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the iconic trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles is yet to be announced. Fans are eager to see if Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and the original dino-whisperers will make a comeback, but the studio remains tight-lipped for now.

Rest assured, the Jurassic mastermind Steven Spielberg won't be far from the action. He'll be on board as an executive producer through his Amblin Entertainment, ensuring the franchise stays true to its roots while venturing into exciting new territory.

Universal is keeping the story details close to their chest, but with Leitch's action expertise and Koepp's masterful storytelling, fans can expect a thrilling adventure that expands the Jurassic World universe in unexpected ways.

Will it delve deeper into the lives of dinosaurs coexisting with humans? Will it explore new dinosaur species or revisit fan favorites? Only time will tell!

Mark your calendars for July 2nd, 2025, because the dinosaurs are returning for another cinematic adventure.