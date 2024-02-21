‘Tainted’ Prince Andrew set to face a fresh wave of backlash

Prince Andrew’s one slip up has caused him embarrassment for life as he gears up for another set of backlash headed his way.



The disgraced royal, who is accused of sexual assault and rape of a minor after his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein were uncovered, was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after his disaster Newsnight interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis.

Now, Netflix will be going behind the scenes of the interview with its film, Scoop, which stars Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper.

As the release of the new movie inches close, it spells more bad news for the Duke of York, per royal expert Ingrid Seward.

“I think that Prince Andrew's royal life is over because it's so tainted,” Seward told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show. “It sticks - unless he can find a way of proving his innocence.”

She continued, “Even if he did prove his innocence, I’m not sure that people would believe it. It’s a really, really unpleasant sticker he's got on him. I think it would be very difficult.”