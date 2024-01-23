Prince Andrew ‘scheming’ to secure Royal Lodge amid Sarah Ferguson’s health

Prince Andrew may be using ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s skin cancer diagnosis in his grand schemes to occupy the Royal Lodge



Fergie, who was diagnosed with skin cancer just six months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat breast cancer, is still living with her ex-husband at his Windsor residence.

Now amid Fergie’s second big health scare, a of the couple told The Daily Beast, that they are “not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever” at Royal Lodge.

Reports of Andrew’s eviction emerged since early 2023 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Frogmore Cottage. Andrew has since been resisting the eviction, reportedly “pleading” King Charles.

A close pal of the disgraced Duke also scoffed at reports suggesting the monarch was persuading him to leave the Royal Lodge.

“Andrew is a savvy businessman. He is not just going to give away an enormously valuable asset that also happens to be his home,” the friend said. “He doesn’t have much in his life anymore, but he does have Royal Lodge, and it keeps him busy.”

Moreover, Fergie’s health scares have made the 30-room mansion “even more valuable,” per the Duchess’ friend.

“The children and grandchildren can visit, there is room for everyone to stay. The idea that they are going to throw all that away, after everything they have been through in the past few years, is absurd,” they said.

“They are not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever not to move out. Why should they? It’s their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out.”