Sarah Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis ‘very serious’

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson’s health scare, which is the third one in the royal family, seems to be far more dire than expected.

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer just six months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat breast cancer, her rep confirmed on Sunday to multiple outlets.

Fergie has been diagnosed with “the worst” form of skin cancer but is recuperating her surgery, at Mayrlife spa in Austria alongside daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, close pals told Page Six.

She had the malignant melanoma cut out and now she is waiting for test results to see what further treatment (or treatments) she may need.

The ex-wife of disgraced Prince Andrew is the third royal who announced their health scare.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is still currently in the hospital recovering from major abdominal surgery, which was announced last week on Wednesday.

Mere 90 minutes later, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles will be undergoing a treatment for an inflamed prostate.

Fergie was welcomed back to the royal family fold over Christmas by King Charles as she walked with the family as tradition to the morning service at Sandringham.

While the news of skin cancer had been a “shock and a blow” to the author, Fergie is “very resilient and in good spirits,” a pal told People Magazine.