Sarah Ferguson receives ‘distressing’ news amid royal family heath scare

Sarah Ferguson received some distressing news amid the ongoing health crisis in the royal family.

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with skin cancer just six months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat breast cancer, her spokesperson confirmed on Sunday to multiple outlets.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” the statement read.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

The mother of two, 64, is currently undergoing “further investigations” to check that her recent diagnosis was “caught in the early stages.”

Moreover, despite the “distressing” diagnosis, the royal “remains in good spirits.”

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team [who] has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Fergie, , who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with the disgraced Prince Andrew, is currently recuperating at a clinic in Austria.

The news comes amid news that Kate Middleton is recovering from a 'planned abdominal surgery' and King Charles is set to have a prostrate operation.