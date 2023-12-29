Sarah Ferguson's reaction to rumours about remarrying Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, who 'loved every minute' of being a royal, has already addressed speculations and rumours about her plan to remarry her ex-husband Prince Andrew.



During an old interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York broke her silence about social media buzz of her and the Duke of York's reunion as a couple, saying: "We’re happy with the way we are right now."

Reacting rumours of remarrying her ex, the author said: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other."

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion," she added.



Andrew and Sarah tied the knot on 23 July 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The couple, who split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, still continues to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.



Their close friendship and living situation have set tongues wagging that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry. Most recently, a friend of the disgraced royal has claimed "the couple will get remarried within a few years."

