Prince Harry ‘haunted’ by King Charles, Kate Middleton’s health scare

Prince Harry couldn’t brush off his apparent worry for his family across the pond during his latest public appearance.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out sans his wife Meghan Markle to attend the 21st Annual Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, Jan. 19.

At the ceremony, he was honoured with Aviation Hall of Fame as a “living legend,” owing to his accomplishments as a pilot during his ten-year military tenure.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James shared that the Spare author appeared distraught as he stepped out of the car after reaching the venue, noting that it could has to do something with the current health crisis in the royal family.



For the unversed, Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton underwent a successful abdominal surgery earlier this week, and is currently admitted in the hospital for a fortnight for recovery.

Meanwhile, King Charles is yet to go under the knife for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate next week.

Judi pointed out the former royal’s “less assured-looking body language” as he shut his own car door and glanced at the cameras with a “wary or even haunted-looking facial expression.”

She explained: "He probably has enough reasons to look anxious and wary: he does suffer from anxiety before making speeches and he might be missing the support of Meghan, who was not spotted at his side.

“Or he could be worried about his father and his sister-in-law’s health, or he could just be illustrating his thoughts about the press following his courtroom dramas of the day before,” the expert added to the outlet, referring to Harry’s decision to drop libel lawsuit against the Daily Mail last night.