Prince Harry barred contact from Palace amid ailing Kate Middleton, King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to visit the royal family after the Palace laid bare current health conditions of King Charles and Kate Middleton.



An official statement from Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent a ‘planned’ abdominal surgery earlier this week.

Another royal statement followed shortly after, which informed of the King’s forthcoming surgery to treat his enlarged prostrate.

A blind item shared by username @MeghansMole on X, formerly Twitter, following the reports, claimed that the Duke of Sussex allegedly asked his wife Meghan Markle for permission to visit the UK to check on his family, however, he was denied so.

Also Read: Prince Harry returning to UK to support William amid Princess Kate, King Charles health scares

While the tip did not explicitly mention Meghan, it hinted at the former actress’ recent stint to buy a place in Los Angeles amid reports that the couple has been eyeing the move.

“[Harry] reached out to someone about going over because of all the health emergencies, but you know who said nope to that,” the blind item read.

Also Read: Kate Middleton abdominal surgery kills future plans for more children?

It added: “You know who also tried to buy a house but had to settle for renting a place in Los Angeles, because she didn’t qualify for the loan."