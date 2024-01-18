Kate Middleton abdominal surgery kills future plans for more children?

Princess Kate underwent 'planned abdominal surgery' earlier this week

Kate Middleton’s mysterious abdominal surgery sparked concerns as much as it yielded rumours as soon as it made it to the news.

An official statement from Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales was admitted to the hospital earlier this week to undergo “planned abdominal surgery.”

Noting that the surgery was successful, the statement added that the royal will “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days” to ensure full recovery, due to which “she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” according to the statement.

Speculations went rife over the specific nature of the abdominal surgery, with many royal watchers presuming she went through a hysterectomy.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, hysterectomy is surgery to remove the uterus. It helps treat various of conditions that affect a woman’s reproductive organs.

Others also presumed that the princess might have had an ectopic pregnancy, ascribing it to her age and desire to have four children.

“Kate Middleton out of action after 'abdominal' surgery. Ovarian? Hysterectomy? Ectopic pregnancy? It could be a real 'gutser'. Who knows?” suggested one.

The concern among the internet users arose due to the duration of convalescence, which many deemed worrying for a “planned surgery.”

A blind item shared by a verified X, formerly Twitter, account with username @MeghansMole, claimed that the future Queen had a “problem with a risky pregnancy which is why the emergency surgery was needed, not planned.”