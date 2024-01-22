Sarah Ferguson ‘supported by’ family, Prince Andrew amid health scare

Sarah Ferguson is trying to stay strong as she recuperates at a medical facility in Austria, after being diagnosed with cancer a second time.



The Duchess of York’s spokesperson confirmed on Sunday to multiple outlets that the she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The news comes just six months after she underwent a mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

A source close to the ex-wife of Prince Andrew “has been gathering her strength in Austria and is now being supported by the family,” a friend of Fergie’s told People Magazine.

Fergie, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with the disgraced royal, was living in the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband.

Andrew has also shown support to his ex-wife during her previous cancer battle as she recuperated in his Windsor home. Further details of whether Andrew is visiting his ex-wife are yet to be revealed.

The pal of the Duchess’ also said that the second cancer diagnosis in “a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow.”

However, Fergie is “very resilient and in good spirits,” the source revealed.

The mom of two is currently undergoing “further investigations” to check that her recent diagnosis was “caught in the early stages,” her rep told on Sunday.

The news comes days after it was revealed both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales will have undergone medical procedures by this time next week.