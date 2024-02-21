Tom Sandoval accuses ex Ariana Madix of domestic violence

Tom Sandoval accuses ex Ariana Madix of physical violence

Tom Sandoval claimed his former girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix “beat [his] a**” after discovering his affair with the pair’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss.

The 40-year-old reality star spoke to the New York Times about the aftermath of Scandoval, which initially set off in March 2023 after his affair was exposed.

“She beat my a**,” he alleged of Ariana, noting she split his lip and ripped his chain off in the process.

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Broadway actress declined to comment on the accusation.

She previously denied tugging on Sandoval’s jewelry.

During the controversial interview, the Playing with Fire actor compared the relationship scandal, infamously dubbed ‘Scandoval’, to the 2020 death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer incited global uproar, and convicted murderer O.J. Simpson.

“I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?” Sandoval opined.

The actor invited the wrath of fellow reality stars as well as internet users for his ‘tone-deaf’ remarks.

Tom shortly issued a statement via his Instagram Story, acknowledging ‘inappropriate’ and ‘ignorant’ comparison.