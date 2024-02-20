Prince Harry honours King Charles’ ‘will’ to restore relations

Prince Harry seemingly honoured a request his father King Charles made amid their possible reconciliations.

Previously, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were reportedly planning a return back to UK, which sparked concerns over what it would entail for the royal rift.

While the move did not happen, the Duke of Sussex visited his cancer-stricken father, albeit for a 30-minute meeting, after he got a personal phone call from the monarch.

Following the meeting, it appeared the Harry heeded the warning issued to him, as he kept the details of the meeting under wraps, pointed out, noted PR expert Mayah Riaz.

“He [Harry] didn’t reveal anything about his father’s health during an interview with Good Morning America,” she told The Mirror. “It was billed to be a tell-all type of interview and I think [he] pleasantly surprised the world that it wasn’t.”

She added, “He even said the health of his dad would stay between the two of them. I believe this is the start of seeing Harry slowly rebuild relations with his family.”

Previously, sources revealed to Life & Style that the royal reunion can only happen as long as the Sussexes “agree not to speak ill of the royals again.”

“That’s a must,” the source said. “It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”