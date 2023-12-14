King Charles issues stern warning to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over reunion plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have potentially hatched an entire map of their schedules as they plan their royal family reunion.

According to sources cited by The Mirror, the former Suits actress has suggested to Harry that if they were to move to the UK, they will split the time in California and London, leaving the major chunk for US.

Meghan is up for reconciliation amid their “financial woes” and as a way to work on “mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited.”

The Duchess of Sussex would like to spend eight months a year living in California and the remainder renting an apartment at Kensington Palace.

However, previously sources revealed to Life & Style that the reunion can only happen as long as the Sussexes “agree not to speak ill of the royals again.”

“That’s a must,” they added. “It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”