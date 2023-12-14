Meghan Markle believes UK move will ‘improve’ marriage with Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle is willing to make a sacrifice for the sake of her marriage with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is open to moving to UK, despite their strained ties with the royal family, only to improve her relationship with husband, who is reportedly ‘homesick’ in since move to America.

An insider told The Mirror that the former Suits actress believes that spending some time in the UK for a few months every year will “potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry.”

The source added that Meghan feels this would also work as a strategic step in “mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited.”

Harry and Meghan’s marriage has allegedly been under a lot of strain given their financial crisis that have followed them since the fallout of their Spotify deal in June.

The couple’s Netflix multi-million deal was also hanging by the balance amid the brutal criticism that dubbed them as “untalented” and as “grifters.”

At the same time, they were also speculations that the couple is headed for a divorce given the pair was hardly spotted together for months before the Invictus Games in September.