People's Choice Awards 2024: Jungkook bags history-making win

BTS' Jungkook emerged as the first Asian artist to bag Male Artist of the Year title at People's Choice Awards 2024

BTS member Jungkook added another feather to his cap after winning Male Artist of the Year award at People’s Choice Awards 2024.

The glitzy award ceremony held at Santa Monica on Sunday marked a major milestone in the Dynamite vocalist's professional career as he became the first Asian artist to be honoured with the title.

Jungkook, who released the breakthrough solo debuts with his first studio album, Golden, in November 2023, outshined other nominees running for the coveted award, including Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Drake, who were among the top two to four most streamed artist last year on Spotify.

His agency took to social media to share a heartwarming acceptance note on BTS’ official X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

"You made this possible," the Butter crooner said to credit his win to his globally expanded fan base, referred to as Army.

At the People’s Choice Awards, Jungkook netted a total of four nods in the following categories: Pop Artist of the Year, Make Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year for Seven featuring Latto.

His significant win came after the 26-year-old South Korean singer dropped his all-English album featuring a collaboration with various international artists, namely, Latto, Jack Harlow and Usher.