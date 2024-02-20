Prince William embarrasses BAFTA winning actress backstage

Prince William embarrasses Mia McKenna-Bruce at BAFTA ceremony

Prince William seems to have made a mistake being too honest at the BAFTA ceremony.



Kate Middleton’s husband may have made Mia McKenna-Bruce, BAFTAs' Rising Star winner feel uneasy suggesting she have been enjoying her role in movie, “How To Have S*x.”

The Prince of Wales, who is also the president of the Bafta Awards, had backstage meetings with each nominee, however he fumbled in his dealings with Mia McKenna-Bruce.

The elder prince acknowledged throughout the evening that he had been preoccupied with "other things" and hadn't had time to watch many of the nominated films.

Reason being can be that William had confirmed his attendance at the famous film awards late, so it wasn't even confirmed that he would attend at all.

His wife Kate has been recovering in the hospital from abdominal surgery, and King Charles is facing cancer diagnosis.

The 41-year-old shook hands with Mia and her other candidates, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, and Sophie Wilde, backstage at the ceremony.

After that, he said to Mia, who had just taken home the Rising Star award from London's Royal Festival Hall, "I haven't yet watched your film - I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through."

Mia, who says that the movie is a must-see for "young people in particular who are at this point in their lives of self-discovery", insisted on William to watch it.

He again seemed to resist, saying that he had "got a lot of films to catch up on".

"Normally I get quite ahead of the awards ceremony, I get to see quite a few of them. I haven't managed to get that many through [this time]," the Prince explained.

The exchange between the royal and the actress exhibited an uncomfortable tension, but "all went good" once the meeting was over, as per a source.