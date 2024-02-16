Ben Affleck spends family time with Jennifer Garner on Valentines Day sans JLo

This was Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s second Valentine’s Day as husband and wife.

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Garner on Valentine’s Day for some family time.

While his wife Jennifer Lopez was promoting her new film, name, the Batman actor spent the romantic holiday picking up his 11-year-old son Samuel.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the actor meeting up with Garner – his ex-wife – in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The ex-spouses both opted for laid-back ensembles during their brief rendezvous.

The Oscar-winning actor exuded casual-cool vibes in a slim black sweater layered over a white shirt, and sleek slim jeans, tied together with eye-catching blue, white, and black Nike trainers. He sipped on his iced drink, engrossed in his cellphone.

Likewise, the 13 Going on 30 star embraced a relaxed yet chic look, sporting a white T-shirt adorned with red text on the chest.

She paired it with black sweatpants and vibrant platform sneakers, casually draping a black jacket over her arm.

JLo, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her ninth studio album and the accompanying movie This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.