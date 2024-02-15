Harry, Meghan Markle's 'disgraceful' move dubbed 'terrible snub' to late Queen

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to put a stop on their shenanigans in the wake of their latest attempts to rebrand under the shadow of royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew ire with the launch of their website under the banner of Sussex.com, prompting presumptions about commercialisation of their royal titles.

The Times of London also reported that the pair adopted Sussex as a surname to their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in an attempt to “unify” the family of four.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin claimed Harry and Meghan are trying to “set themselves up as a freelance royal family available for the highest offer.”

“"They're taking a huge step back from the royal family - it's disgraceful,” she lamented. "Of course it's a terrible snub to the late Queen and Prince Philip.

Angela pointed out the Sandringham Summit Agreement which Harry and Meghan agreed to while leaving the royal family in 2020; it barred them from using their royal titles for commercial basis.

"They're absolutely untrustworthy. I don't believe all this about how it's lovely the family have their own name,” the royal commentator continued.

"Sussex is a title, not a name. They're cashing in on their titles - it's all they think about,” she added.